Tanks across Coimbatore district up to the brim

Tuesday sees some respite from heavy rain

Coimbatore district received some respite from heavy rain with only an average rainfall of 5.08 mm recorded in the 24-hour period ending at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. However, the district administration said that almost all the tanks in the River Noyyal system have become full due to heavy inflow.

As per the rainfall data from the district administration, the only two locations that recorded over 10 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period were Mettupalayam (17.2 mm) and Pollachi (13 mm). Valparai PAP and Valparai taluk rain gauge stations recorded only 1 mm rainfall each, Chinnakallar recorded 7 mm, Sholayar 6 mm, Aliyar 4.4 mm and Sulur recorded 1.5 mm rainfall.

Coimbatore Corporation limits too received minimal rainfall during this period, with Airport recording no rainfall and Coimbatore South and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University recording 7 mm and 4 mm of rainfall respectively.

As of 9 a.m. on Tuesday, all the major tanks in the Noyyal system are full to the brim except for Perur big tank and Neelambur tank, both recorded 95% water level.

Regarding the water level in reservoirs as of Tuesday morning, the district administration said that Aliyar Reservoir had 118.85 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet.

Similarly, water level at Sholayar was 160.05 feet (FRL 165 feet), Parambikulam Reservoir 70.99 feet (72 feet), Pilloor Reservoir 88 feet (100 feet) and Bhavanisagar Reservoir 103.28 feet against the FRL of 105 feet.

Valankulam overflows

With Valankulam tank reaching its 100% capacity, surplus water began overflowing from the channels on Trichy Road, causing waterlogging till Ramanathapuram Junction on Tuesday morning. Commuters waded through ankle-deep water on the road while several vehicles were caught in traffic snarls along the stretch.

Corporation sources said the overflow was caused by blockages in the roadside channels and that the blockages were being removed using earth movers. In the afternoon, the Corporation placed sand bags near Valankulam and had opened its shutters to ensure that water flows from Valankulam to Ukkadam Big Tank, according to the sources.

Public warned

With tanks reaching full level and reservoirs filling up fast during the northeast monsoon, District Collector G.S. Sameeran requested the public to not visit any of the tanks or reservoirs for bathing or for recreational activities.

Those living in flood-prone or low-lying areas must protect their documents using plastic covers and they should move to safer locations, he said in a release.

During this monsoon season, the residents are advised to possess candles, essential items required for a week, medicines, milk powder and masks.

Those seeking shelter in relief camps or seeking removal of debris/fallen trees in Coimbatore district shall contact the control room at 1077 or send messages via WhatsApp at 94899 46722. The public were also requested to download TN-SMART application in their smartphones to receive updates from the State government during rain, Mr. Sameeran said.