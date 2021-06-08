Tanker loaded with methanol overturns in Salem

Salem

08 June 2021 22:46 IST

A tanker truck loaded with methanol overturned near Illampillai during the late hours of Monday.

According to police, the truck loaded with 30 tonnes of methanol was heading towards Mathurathangam from Kochi. During the late hours of Monday, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the truck overturned near Illampillai.

Two fire engines rushed to the spot and sprayed foam on the vehicle to prevent fire. Ashok Kumar, driver of the vehicle, escaped without injuries.

