ADVERTISEMENT

Tanker discharges wastewater in open, Coimbatore Corporation fines vehicle owner ₹40,000

May 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation, on Monday, fined the owner of a private cleaning service tanker lorry ₹40,000 for illegally discharging untreated wastewater in the open in Vellakinar in the city without sending it to a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The vehicle was seized by the civic body, according to a release.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap said that if wastewater from factories or residential areas was released illegally, hefty fines would be levied, the licence of the vehicle owners would be cancelled and legal action taken.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US