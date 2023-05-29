HamberMenu
Tanker discharges wastewater in open, Coimbatore Corporation fines vehicle owner ₹40,000

May 29, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation, on Monday, fined the owner of a private cleaning service tanker lorry ₹40,000 for illegally discharging untreated wastewater in the open in Vellakinar in the city without sending it to a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The vehicle was seized by the civic body, according to a release.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap said that if wastewater from factories or residential areas was released illegally, hefty fines would be levied, the licence of the vehicle owners would be cancelled and legal action taken.

