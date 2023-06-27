Tangedco’s green power sale may not have many buyers, says industry

June 27, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The plan by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to levy green tariff on High Tension (HT) electricity consumers who want to purchase “green power” may not have many takers, say industry representatives here.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) gave its approval to Tangedco a couple of months ago to levy green tariff (10 % over the respective tariff) for willing HT consumers. The Tangedco sought its approval last year to introduce green tariff for HT consumers interested in buying renewable energy from it.

Energy consultant A.D. Thirumoorthy said that renewable energy was available at discounted price with private energy generators and the Indian Energy Exchange also had a green power product for the industries to meet their renewable energy obligations. So, the demand was not much from industries. The Tangedco should fix the price and the quantum that would be made available for this scheme, he said.

According to the president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers’ Association, N. Pradeep, the proposal of Tangedco is a welcome move to encourage green energy generation and consumption. It should also look at increasing the charges paid to green energy generators in the State for the power they supply to the grid.

Southern India Mills’ Association said most of the textile mills have wind energy for captive use and many were installing solar energy systems too. So, the response from the textile industry may not be high. Only those who do not have renewable energy generation, but want to go green would look at sourcing from Tangedco, it said.

