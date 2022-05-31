Tangedco grievance redress meeting in Erode
The Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, Erode, will conduct a grievances redress meeting at the Office of Executive Engineer/Operation and Maintenance/Urban on EVN Road, Erode at 11 a.m. on June 1.
A release said that Tangedco consumers in Erode City, Karungalpalayam, Marapalam, Surampatti, Rangampalayam, Veerappanchatiram, Sampath Nagar, Thindal, Agraharam, Mettukadai, Chithode and Kavindapadi can participate in the meeting and air their grievance, if any and get it redressed.
