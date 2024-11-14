 />
Tangedco yet to refund excess development charges collected in Coimbatore

Published - November 14, 2024 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) should fix accountability on officials who are not refunding the excess amount collected as development charges from electricity consumers in Coimbatore, said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

The consumer activist said not all areas in Coimbatore have underground power cables. But, when a consumer applies for a new service connection and even if it is given through overhead power lines, the Tangedco collects development charges that are applicable for underground cables, which is higher.

“This is a problem in the software and only when it is pointed out does the Tangedco set it right. Meanwhile, the field level officials who collect the higher amount do not reimburse it. Many of the consumers do not even know that they are paying additional amount,” he said.

In January this year, the Chief Engineer issued instructions to all the Superintending Engineers to identify such services from the previous year and adjust the amount in the current consumption charges within a month. Yet, the amount was not adjusted for many cases, he alleged.

And, “accountability should be fixed on the AE/AEE concerned for their dereliction of duty,” Mr. Kathirmathiyon said.

The excess development charges collected a few days in April 2023 from 112 consumers were yet to be refunded. Again, in March this year, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission said the Tangedco should refund the excess amount collected and it was not done, he said.

