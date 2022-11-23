Tangedco workers in Erode oppose Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022

November 23, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 will pave way for privatisation of electricity sector, members of Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

The members alleged that the BJP-government at the Centre had brought laws to privatise the country’s assets such as the railways, LIC, BSNL and transport to favour corporate owners.

“The electricity board is the key player for the development of the country and the government plans to introduce the amendment in the coming session of Parliament. If the bill is passed, the livelihood of farmers, small industries, and downtrodden will get affected,” they said.

The bill paves way for allowing more than one power distribution company in one region and wanted the government not to introduce the bill. They also demanded implementation of the old pension scheme and regularisation of jobs for contract workers.