Tangedco wireman held for cheating job aspirants in Erode

March 21, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - ERODE

A 45-year-old man, employed as wireman at the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) sub-station at Poonachi in Erode, was arrested on charges of cheating 24 job aspirants of ₹1.25 crore.

The police said that the accused, G. Moorthy of Singampettai in Bhavani, befriended Gopal (58) of Anandampalayam. He told Gopal that he knew senior officials at the Tangedco and could arrange jobs. Believing his words, Gopal sought a job for his son Mohanasundaram (27) and gave a total of ₹17.50 lakh on various occasions to Moorthy from 2018.

Mohanasundaram received an appointment order and he went to the Tangedco office in the area. But, the officials said that the order was fake. When Gopal contacted Moorthy, he refused to give proper answers and went into hiding. Gopal lodged a complaint with the District Crime Branch police. Inquiries revealed that Moorthy had cheated 24 persons in Anthiyur and Bhavani. The police arrested Moorthy and produced him in the court. He was lodged in prison on Monday night. The police said that they were on the lookout for one more person in the case.