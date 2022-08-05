Tangedco urges public to be cautious during rainy season

August 05, 2022

They have been advised to inform the nearest EB office before cutting tree branches.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has urged the public to be cautious during rainy season to avoid electrical accidents. A press release from Tangedco said the public should inform the nearest Tangedco office before cutting tree branches that pass near/on electricity lines. Only Tangedco personnel should attend to complaints in EB posts or transformers, the release said. The public should use electrical materials that have BIS quality marking. They should not stand near electricity junction boxes, electricity lines during rains and should not stand in water stagnated areas in public places. It is advisable to not use electrical appliances during lightning. If there are damaged electrical wires or lines that have cut off the post, the public should inform the Tangedco immediately, the release added further.



