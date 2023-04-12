Tangedco urges consumers to use electrical accessories and gadgets with BIS mark

April 12, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has urged electricity consumers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris to use electrical accessories and gadgets with BIS mark and engage recognised electricians to install them.

Consumers should not use electrical lines to dry clothes, should replace damaged wires with new ones, install RCB/ELCB at their house or commercial buildings, and be cautious while constructing buildings. These measures will help avoid electrical accidents, according to a press release.

New office-bearers

Travel Agent Association of Coimbatore (TAAC), covering travel agents of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and the Nilgiris, has elected K. Bharathi of Jaisun Tourism as president of the Association, C. Mohankumar of Goodlife Tours and Travels, as its secretary, and B. Balakumaresan of New Premier Airlink is the treasurer.

According to a press release, the installation ceremony was held on Monday. “When we started this association in 2015, we had 15 members. In under eight years, it has grown to have 70 members. Our team will focus on increasing this membership to higher level,” said Mr. Bharathi.