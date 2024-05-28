ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco urges consumers to instal earth leakage circuit breaker at houses to avoid electrical accidents

Published - May 28, 2024 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has urged electricity consumers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts to instal Residual Current Device (RCD)/Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) to avoid electrical accidents.

Following an electrical accident in Coimbatore recently that claimed the lives of two children, the Tangedco has urged electricity consumers to instal circuit breakers at their houses. It has also asked the consumers to check the electricity circuits at houses using recognised electricians and replace the damaged wires. There should be adequate spacing of electrical products in parks, play areas, and walking paths in gated communities and apartments. If there are damages in the wires, those should be rectified properly. Consumers should be cautious and should not step on snapped wires or touch them. They should not go near open electrical junction boxes too, the Tangedco warned.

