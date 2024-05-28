GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tangedco urges consumers to instal earth leakage circuit breaker at houses to avoid electrical accidents

Published - May 28, 2024 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has urged electricity consumers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts to instal Residual Current Device (RCD)/Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) to avoid electrical accidents.

Following an electrical accident in Coimbatore recently that claimed the lives of two children, the Tangedco has urged electricity consumers to instal circuit breakers at their houses. It has also asked the consumers to check the electricity circuits at houses using recognised electricians and replace the damaged wires. There should be adequate spacing of electrical products in parks, play areas, and walking paths in gated communities and apartments. If there are damages in the wires, those should be rectified properly. Consumers should be cautious and should not step on snapped wires or touch them. They should not go near open electrical junction boxes too, the Tangedco warned.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / electrical appliance

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.