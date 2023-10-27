Tangedco urged to release water from Kundah Hydro reservoirs to Bhavanisagar dam

October 27, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

With less than 10 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) water in Bhavanisagar dam or the Lower Bhavani dam, which is inadequate to meet the requirements of the first crop season, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has written to Tangedco to release water from Kundah Hydro reservoirs in The Nilgiris.

A letter from the Chief Engineer, WRD, Coimbatore Region, to the Chief Engineer, Hydro, Chennai, said water was being released from the dam into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal from August 15, 2023 , for farming activities in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur. The current inflow was less than 500 cusecs, while 2,300 cusecs was discharged into LBP canal. “If the current situation continues, water cannot be released till December 13, 2023,” the letter said and pointed out that many farmers’ organisations have sought water release from Kundah Hydro reservoirs.

The letter quoted Compendium of Rules of Regulation, Part I Water Regulation, titled Kundah Hydro Reservoir, that said, “during first turn season of LBP canal, if there is any shortage of supply to the new ayacut due to poor storage in the Bhavanisagar dam, the Electricity Board shall release the storage in the Hydro Reservoirs, as per the requirements of the PWD, by mutual consultation,”. The Public Works Department Government Order dated February 24, 1979, also quoted the rules and urged for water release from the reservoirs, the letter said.

The letter wanted 2,000 cusecs of water to be released everyday for 30 days from November 1, 2023, which would be 5.20 tmc ft. In 2001, when water shortage prevailed, as per the Energy Department G.O. No. 287 dated October 22, 2001, about 2,000 cusecs of water was released from the reservoirs for 12 days to the dam, the letter said.

At 2 p.m., the water level in Bhavanisagar dam stood at 66.26 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The inflow was 624 cusecs, while the total discharge was 2,450 cusecs. The storage was 9.45 tmc ft against the total capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.