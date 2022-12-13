Tangedco trains teachers on energy conservation in Coimbatore

December 13, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has opened energy clubs at about 35 government and aided-schools in the city.

Inaugurating a training programme for coordinators of these clubs, Chief Engineer of Tangedco (distribution), Coimbatore, R.K. Vinothan, said the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had said that energy clubs should be formed in schools and issued guidelines for the same. The energy club coordinators, who are teachers of the identified schools, will take home, through the training programmes, information on why energy conservation is required. The knowledge that they share with the students will spread among more students. The average demand for power is about 17,000 MW in the State and consumption increases 5 % -10 % every year. The Electricity Department creates infrastructure for generation and transmission of power and the main source at present are fossil fuels. It is said that fossil fuels will deplete and it is important to conserve energy so that electricity from these sources is available for future generations and also to reduce pollution. Tamil Nadu leads in production of renewable energy, he said.

A. Nakkeeran, Superintending Engineer of Tangedo, Coimbatore Metro, pointed out the hazards and limitations in electricity generation using fossil fuels such as coal. The cost of solar power generation has reduced in the recent years, he said.

Sessions were held for the teachers on energy efficiency and conservation, measures to be adopted to avoid electrical accidents, electrical safety, and demand side management.