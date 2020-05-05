Tangedco told to collect 20 % minimum demand charges from HT consumers

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), in a suo motu order issued on May 4, has directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to collect 20 % of the contracted demand or recorded demand, which is higher, as minimum demand charges from high tension (HT)consumers.

The Commission said that in view of the epidemic in the State, as notified by the State Government, most of the industries were prevented from using electricity up to the sanctioned demand, except those units that were exempted and allowed to operate.

Studying the situation and based on representations, the Commission said that in the case of HT consumers whose recorded demand does not exceed 20 % of the sanctioned demand during the lockdown period, only 20 % of the contracted demand or recorded demand, whichever is higher, should be recovered apart from the charges for actual consumption.

The State Government has also granted exemptions to some sectors, permitting HT consumers in these segments to operate during the lockdown. Hence these consumers should be billed for electricity consumption under the routine billing method. If the government adopts partial lockdown, the Tangedco can accept the permission granted for functioning of industries to operate and the minimum charges can be decided accordingly.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association, representing HT electricity consumers in the State, has welcomed the direction. It also sought waiver of fixed expenses and collection of charges only for recorded demand in the coming months.

In a communication dated May 5, the Tangedco said Low Tension industrial and commercial consumers, who had been billed under previous month billing or through self assessment and who had to make the payments between March 25 and May 17, have time till May 22 to pay the charges as the Central Government has extended the lockdown till May 17. In the case of LT domestic consumers, the payments made for previous month billing will be adjusted after taking the reading next.