Tangedco to snap power supply to illegal brick kilns in Coimbatore as per court directive

March 01, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) is in a state of readiness to disconnect power supply to illegal brick kilns in the district.

Acknowledging the directive issued by Madras High Court to this effect, a senior official said there was a discussion on Wednesday on the issue.

In January, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had ordered the Tangedco to suspend power supply to illegal brick kiln units in Perur, Madukkarai, Mettupalayam and Karamadai areas.

During 2021, brick kilns in Thadagam were closed for polluting the environment, as per the report submitted by the TNPCB to the High Court. Illegal mining operation in Thadagam region has been cited by environmentalists and wildlife activists as the reason behind man-animal conflicts.

The kilns were operating without a no-objection certificate from the Hill Area Conservation Authority, and also did not have land use reclassification and building plan approvals from competent authorities.

The residents in the surroundings have been suffering from respiratory problems due to pollution caused by the movement of thousands of truckloads of red sand every day, and burning of as many tonnes of wood, coal, rubber, coconut and palm tree leaves, according to the environmentalists.

