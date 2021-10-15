Tangedco to release agri connections

Coimbatore

15 October 2021 23:42 IST

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will release agricultural connections for applications submitted under different schemes.

Applications

Officials of Tangedco here said about 12,000 applications came under the normal RSFS ₹10,000 scheme, RSFS ₹25,000 scheme, and RSFS ₹50,000 scheme in Coimbatore region, covering Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts. If the applicants gave willingness, the service would be provided.

Tatkal scheme

Apart from these, agriculture service connections were also given under Tatkal scheme. However, these would cover applications received from April 1, 2005 to March 31, 2006 under normal scheme, from April 1 2006 to March 31, 2007 for RSFS ₹10,000 scheme, and from April 1, 2011 to March 31,2012 for RSFS ₹50,000 scheme and RSFS ₹25,000 scheme.

The service connections would be provided before the end of March next year.

Govt. order

These were based on the recent State government order that one lakh agriculture connections would be given under various schemes this year, the officials said.