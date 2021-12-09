Tangedco to organise e-vehicles campaign in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Coimbatore Metro, will organise a “Go Electric Campaign” here from December 9 to 11. According to a press release, awareness vehicles will go to the main locations in the city and pamphlets will be distributed about e-vehicles. The campaign will be held at the Tangedco offices too. E-vehicles use batteries that can be charged instead of fuel. The Central and State governments are extending incentives and subsidies to introduce e-vehicles and set up electric charging station infrastructure. The details are available on www.beeindia.gov.in