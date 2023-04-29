ADVERTISEMENT

TANGEDCO to hold grievance day meeting on May 3

April 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited has scheduled a grievance day meeting for May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Executive Engineer / Distribution, Kuniamuthur. Superintending Engineer Er. K. Kupurani will preside over the meeting.

Coimbatore Urban Division’s Consumer Grievance Day meeting on May 3

TANGEDCO’s Coimbatore Urban Division has scheduled a Consumer Grievance Day Meeting on May 3 at the Urban Division office in Tatabad. The meeting will be convened by A. Nakkeeran, Superintending Engineer between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US