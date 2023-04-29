TANGEDCO to hold grievance day meeting on May 3

April 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited has scheduled a grievance day meeting for May 3 at 11 a.m. at the Executive Engineer / Distribution, Kuniamuthur. Superintending Engineer Er. K. Kupurani will preside over the meeting.

TANGEDCO’s Coimbatore Urban Division has scheduled a Consumer Grievance Day Meeting on May 3 at the Urban Division office in Tatabad. The meeting will be convened by A. Nakkeeran, Superintending Engineer between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

