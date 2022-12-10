Tangedco to form energy clubs in schools in Coimbatore city

December 10, 2022 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will soon form energy clubs in 34 government and aided schools in Coimbatore city to create awareness on energy conservation among students.

An official of Tangedco told The Hindu that a day-long training programme would be held for co-ordinators of these clubs on December 13.

Tangedco is the Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s (BEE) State Designated Authority to create awareness on energy conservation and efficiency among different segments of electricity consumers. It organised an awareness programme for farmers in the district on energy conservation about six months ago. Now, it is forming energy clubs in schools and will also organise competitions for students through these clubs. It will take up similar activities for college students and industries. These programmes are funded by the BEE, the official said.

The Tangedco has given common guidelines for formation of the clubs across the State. Tangedco officials here will conduct the training programme for the teachers, who are the co-ordinators, based on these guidelines. “So far, 35 teachers have confirmed that they will participate in the training,” the official said. Tangedco had formed energy clubs in some of the districts and organised contests too.

Apart from the BEE-funded programmes, Tangedco conducts awareness programmes for private school students regularly.