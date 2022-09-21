Tangedco to develop new sub-stations in Coimbatore

Availability of land remained a major challenge to set up more sub-stations in the city

Tangedco is improving electricity infrastructure in Coimbatore with new sub-stations. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

COIMBATORE The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is enhancing energy infrastructure in the district by establishing new sub-stations and enhancing capacities at many of the existing ones.

During his recent visit to Coimbatore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation for projects worth ₹237.13 crore and inaugurated projects that were completed at ₹20.16 crore.

Official sources in Tangedco said the average load growth every year here was 6% to 8%. There was a constant demand for new power connections for industrial and domestic uses with applications submitted online. Hence, there was a need to estimate the future needs and strengthen the infrastructure.

The Chief Minister had inaugurated two new sub-stations and laid the foundation for five more, including one at Gandhipuram and another at Selvapuram. He also commissioned additional capacities at three sub-stations and laid the foundation to increase capacities at three sub-stations.

The sources added that bids would be invited to develop the sub-stations for which the foundation was laid. Availability of land remained a major challenge to set up more sub-stations in the city. Some projects took several years only because of bottlenecks in getting the right plot of land. However, when works took off, the projects were completed in four to six months.

Coimbatore district currently has 77 sub-stations, including 67 110 KV sub-stations, the sources added.