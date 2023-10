October 30, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Superintending Engineer, Tangedco Coimbatore North S. Senthilumar, will hold a grievance redress meeting on November 1 (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. at the office of the Executive Engineer, K. Vadamadurai. Public are requested to avail of the opportunity and voice their grievances, if any.