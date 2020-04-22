Tangedco to accept self assessment from industrial and commercial consumers

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has said that it will accept ‘self-assessment’ readings by Low Tension /Low Tension CT industrial and commercial consumers for the month of April.

In a communication dated April 21, 2020, the Tangedco said the Superintending Engineers should accept self assessment reading sent to the text message, WhatsApp, e-mail to section office in the form of text or photo, the officials should raise the bill based on the data provided and communicate it back to the consumers through the same mode, and the consumers should be encouraged to make digital payment.

An official of Tangedco here said the bill can be estimated immediately. As soon as the reading comes, the entered bill amount will be deleted and the correct amount will be entered. Consumers have to pay before the last date. So far, the instructions received is not to disconnect any connection till May 3, the official said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, says an earlier circular of Tangedco has clearly said that consumers have time to pay till May 6. All field officers should modify the amount entered already and enter the correct amount. This is not a concession to the consumers but just that the Tangedco is collecting the actual amount. This will itself come relief to industrial and commercial consumers. Since the lockdown is in force till May 3, the last date for payment should be extended beyond May 6, he said.