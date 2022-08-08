Tangedco staff in Coimbatore demand withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill

Employees of Tamilnadu Generation and Distribution Corporation staging a protest in Coimbatore on Monday against Electricity Act Amendment Bill. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

August 08, 2022 17:54 IST

Nearly 500 employees of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) staged a protest here on Monday demanding that the Bill to amend the Electricity Act should be withdrawn.

The Electricity Act Amendment Bill was tabled in Parliament on Monday and was referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The Bill proposes open access to distribution networks of power suppliers.

An official of Tangedco told The Hindu that employees, workers, and officials of Tangedco across the State staged a protest on Monday opposing the Bill. The Bill, if passed, will pave way for privatisation and will affect not only the officials and employees but electricity consumers too, the official said.

The protests are expected to continue in the coming days.