Tangedco staff ‘hurls’ power meter at woman in Dharmapuri
A video of a Tangedco staff at Palacodde office allegedly hurling an electricity meter at a woman, who raised a complaint of frequent power cut, went viral on social media sites on Thursday.
In the video, the woman resident of Theerthagiri town panchayat was heard raising a complaint of frequent power cuts in her neighbourhood. To the complaint, the Tangedco staff in question Kuppuraj, a commercial service connection staff, takes objection to the woman’s complaint and says “I’m an officer, you cannot speak to me like that”. In the video, Kuppuraj goes inside and picked a heavy metal power meter and hurl at the woman. The woman was presumed to have escaped unhurt.
Tangedco senior officials are inquiring into the incident.
