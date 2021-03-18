Tangedco staff held on graft charge

Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested a junior engineer and a line inspector of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) on charges of demanding and accepting Rs. 15,000 as bribe from a man hailing from Annur.

The arrested were K. Rajendran (57), a junior engineer of Tangedco at Annur and D. Venkatachalam alias Elango, a line inspector attached to the Tangedco office at Vadakkalur near Annur.

According to DVAC sources, B. Kanagaraj from Annur had applied for service connection for the farmland in the name of his wife under the tatkal scheme by remitting a one-time payment of ₹ 2.75 lakh some weeks ago.

However, the service connection was not allotted while those who had applied after Mr. Kanagaraj were given similar connections.

When enquired about this, Rajendran demanded a bribe of ₹ 15,000 and asked Mr. Kanagaraj to hand over the money to Venkatachalam, said DVAC sources.

Mr. Kanagaraj approached the DVAC office on Thursday with a complaint based on which a case was registered. He was given chemically treated currencies valued ₹ 15,000 which he later handed over to Venkatachalam at Vadakkalur office around 12.30 p.m.

The DVAC team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police T.H. Ganesh, inspectors Arumugam, Vijayalakshmi, Ezhilarasi, Sasilekha and Parimaladevi who were waiting outside, rushed to the office and caught Venkatachalam red-handed. Rajendran, who was at Annur office, was called to Vadakkalur after Venkatachalam told officers that the bribe was accepted on the instructions of the senior officer.

They were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The DVAC office in Coimbatore can be reached round the clock at 0422-2449550.