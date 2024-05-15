Tangedco staff gets voltage detector

Field staff at the Tangedco office at Maravaneri office of the Salem Electricity Distribution Circle on Wednesday received voltage detectors to check if there is power in the lines while attending to faults.

The handy device can be worn by field personnel and will beep if they are within four feet of a line with power. Tangedco officials said the step is to prevent accidents when the staff attend emergency works or are negligent. If there is power in the lines, the device raises an alarm when the staff climbs the pole or transformer, said the officials. The device is distributed to all the field staff in the office. The move will prevent electrocution and other accidents, the officials said. The device can be attached to the helmet or worn on the hand like a watch.

N. Dhandapani, Superintending Engineer, N. Gunavardhini, Executive Engineer, C. Saravanan, Assistant Executive Engineer, assistant engineers and staff were present at the event to distribute the devices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.