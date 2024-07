A staff member attached to TANGEDCO died of electrocution on Monday.

Ezhumalai (40) of Moolakadu near Vanavasi, a temporary staffer at Panjukalipatti Sub Station, suffered an electric shock while repairing a transformer in Kamandapatti and died on the spot. The Omalur police registered a case and are investigating further.

The deceased was survived by his wife Jothi Kalaiyarasi (37), daughters Monika Sri (9), Poovarasi (7), and a six-month-old child.

