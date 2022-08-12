Tangedco staff electrocuted in Salem

A lineman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) was electrocuted while he was cutting the branches of a tree that passed through electric wires on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Semmalai (45), of Mangalapuram in Namakkal district, was a lineman at the Tangedco office at Saminathapuram in Salem. On Thursday, Semmalai climbed the electric pole and cut down the branches in the locality.

He suffered electric shock and other workers rescued and admitted him to Salem Government Hospital. Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Coimbatore, but on the way, his condition became critical and he was admitted to a hospital in Erode district. But in the night, he died. The Pallapatti police registered a case.