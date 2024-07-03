GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco shifts jurisdiction of four sub-divisional offices from Perundurai to Avinashi 

Published - July 03, 2024 06:50 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco ) has shifted the jurisdiction of four sub-divisional offices in Perundurai division in Erode electricity distribution circle to Avinashi division that comes under Tiruppur electricity distribution circle from July 1.

A release said sub-divisional offices in Kunnathur (Town), Kunnathur (East), Kunnathur (Rural) and Pallagoundenpalayam, all in Tiruppur district, were under the control of Perundurai division in the circle. Recently, Tangedco has issued guidelines that all sub-divisional offices should be within the district boundary and hence after getting approval, the four offices started to function under the Avinashi division from July 1.

The release said consumers coming under the four offices can take up their grievances or any requests with the Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance (Distribution), Mangalam Road, Tiruppur electricity distribution circle, Avinashi.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.