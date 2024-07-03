Tangedco shifts jurisdiction of four sub-divisional offices from Perundurai to Avinashi 

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco ) has shifted the jurisdiction of four sub-divisional offices in Perundurai division in Erode electricity distribution circle to Avinashi division that comes under Tiruppur electricity distribution circle from July 1.

A release said sub-divisional offices in Kunnathur (Town), Kunnathur (East), Kunnathur (Rural) and Pallagoundenpalayam, all in Tiruppur district, were under the control of Perundurai division in the circle. Recently, Tangedco has issued guidelines that all sub-divisional offices should be within the district boundary and hence after getting approval, the four offices started to function under the Avinashi division from July 1.

The release said consumers coming under the four offices can take up their grievances or any requests with the Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance (Distribution), Mangalam Road, Tiruppur electricity distribution circle, Avinashi.