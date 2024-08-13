Tangedco seeks details on micro units with less than 12 KW load that have got tariff change

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has sought details from its Coimbatore office on the number of industries that have been moved to the tariff eligible for MSMEs with less than 12 KW load.

In a communication issued last month, the Tangedco said the Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce sought details on the request of an industry in Coimbatore. The industry had said that there were 52,367 micro units in the region that were classified under tariff category LT IIIB instead of LT III A (1). And, due to the wrong classification they were paying excess charges to the Tangedco. It had sought refund of the excess amount collected.

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission had issued a clarification on the applicability of LT III A (1) to industries with less than 12 KW connected load. The Tangedco sought details on the number of service connections under LT III A (1) before September 29, 2023, number of applications (requests) received for the conversion since last September to the current date, and the number of conversions made.

Industries sources claimed that only 18 of the micro units in Coimbatore were converted to the right tariff. One of the micro unit owners said that this was not a reclassification of the tariff for the industry, but a correction to the tariff that was being collected. The Tangedco had the data of all the units that had less than 12 KW load and could change these services to the right tariff category easily. Further, this was applicable to all industries with less than 12 KW load and not just the engineering units.

“A micro unit is run by a single person, sometimes with the support of a family member. The unit owner may not even be educated. How can he apply online for the tariff change and follow it up with Tangedco, when he has to run the unit for his livelihood,” said J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

