Tangedco Revenue Inspector arrested on graft charges

March 13, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) here on Wednesday arrested a Tangedco Revenue Inspector on graft charges.

P. Vadivel, the complainant, had applied for a change in electricity connection from the existing commercial to domestic at the Tangedco office in Indur. The Revenue Inspector of Tangedco, Indur, Sasikumar allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 to process the application. Following this, Vadivel lodged a complaint with the DVAC and a trap was laid. The accused Sasikumar, on Wednesday, was caught in the act of taking the bribe. He was arrested and remanded.