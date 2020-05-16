Tangedco resumes monthly shutdown

Coimbatore

16 May 2020 22:54 IST

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has resumed shutdown of sub-stations in the region for maintenance works.

According to an official, there was no shutdown for maintenance works for almost three months now. With Class X examinations starting on June 1, it will not be possible to disrupt power supply then for maintenance works.

Hence, it has been decided to take up maintenance works wherever necessary for the next few days. It is risky if maintenance works are not carried out for a long time. So, there will be power shutdowns for the next 10 to 15 days in areas where it is essential to take up the works, the official said.

