Tangedco resumes maintenance works ahead of monsoon in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has resumed maintenance and tree branch trimming works ahead of south west monsoon in Coimbatore district.

An official of Tangedco told The Hindu power supply was cut for a couple of hours in different areas in the district to carry out the maintenance works. This was not done for the last two months because of elections and examinations for school students.

While the Tangedco issued guidelines to the public to be cautious during the rain, it would continually check the power lines in each feeder, the official said.

The Tangedco cautioned the public to not step on or touch snapped live wires, to not go near electricity poles, wires, distribution boxes, and stay wires. It also urged the public to use only Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) marked electricity gadgets, not to dry clothes on electricity wires, and instal ELCB or RCD at home.

Workers employed at construction sites should follow all precautions and electricity wires should be at a safe distance from the workplace at the sites, it said.

