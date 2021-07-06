Tangedco resumes door-to-door visit for meter reading

COIMBATORE

06 July 2021

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has resumed door-to-door visit of its personnel for physical assessment of the consumption charges.

A senior official of the Tangedco here said the physical assessment of electricity consumption charges (meter reading) resumed from the mid of last month, when the lockdown restrictions were relaxed. The official also clarified that for consumers who had the assessment due after June 15, the Tangedco personnel were visiting their premises.

Many consumers who had the assessment due in May or the first two weeks of June were asked to pay the charges that they paid during the corresponding period last year.

If this amount was more than the consumption during the current period, the excess amount would be adjusted based on the consumption charges assessment that would be done in the coming weeks/months.

Further, some consumers were asked to pay the additional security deposit this month.

The official explained that the deposit collection was stopped during the lockdown period and resumed last month. If the consumption had increased and the amount was higher than the six month average already deposited with Tangedco, they would be paying the excess amount now.

This was not for all consumers and was collected only from those who had excess consumption, the official said.