Tangedco releases advisory for public

erode

03 December 2020 21:54 IST

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has asked the public to alert electricity board offices if they come across damaged electric poles or snapped power cables.

In an advisory for the general public during the rainy season, it asked them not to touch snapped power cables and immediately alert Tangedco offices. It also asked the public not to dry clothes or touch electric lines passing through their terrace. Use of extension cord should be handled with care and caution and asked the public to use only electrical goods with ISI mark. In case of any fire accidents at home, the main switch should immediately be switched off, the advisory said.

The release asked the public to disconnect all the electrical and electronic appliances during lightning and also asked them not to take shelter under trees during lightning.

If people come across snapped wire or other electric related issues, they should contact, 94458-57205/6/7/8 or launch complaints at the WhatsApp helpline number 94458-51912 with photographs, the release added.