Tangedco ready to face any situation arising out of northeast monsoon

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 02, 2022 01:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco is ready to face any contingency arising out of the north-east monsoon, Minister for Electricity and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji said on Tuesday.

He was talking to reporters after participating in a ward sabha meeting held in Ward 63 along with Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said the Chief Minister had recently reviewed the preparedness of various departments for the aftermath of the monsoon and asked them to be ready. Accordingly, Tangedco nominated officers who would be available round the clock to address issues of power cuts. In addition, 1.5 lakh electricity poles had been kept ready.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said November 1 is being observed as Local Self Governance Day; accordingly, 846 ward committees had been constituted in 100 wards of the Coimbatore Corporation. The primary aim of the ward sabhas is to meet the residents, collect their grievances and redress them as early as possible.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister refused to answer a question about his reaction to the remarks made by BJP State president K. Annamalai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app