Tangedco ready to face any situation arising out of northeast monsoon

Tangedco is ready to face any contingency arising out of the north-east monsoon, Minister for Electricity and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji said on Tuesday.

He was talking to reporters after participating in a ward sabha meeting held in Ward 63 along with Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Collector G.S. Sameeran, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said the Chief Minister had recently reviewed the preparedness of various departments for the aftermath of the monsoon and asked them to be ready. Accordingly, Tangedco nominated officers who would be available round the clock to address issues of power cuts. In addition, 1.5 lakh electricity poles had been kept ready.

He said November 1 is being observed as Local Self Governance Day; accordingly, 846 ward committees had been constituted in 100 wards of the Coimbatore Corporation. The primary aim of the ward sabhas is to meet the residents, collect their grievances and redress them as early as possible.

The Minister refused to answer a question about his reaction to the remarks made by BJP State president K. Annamalai.