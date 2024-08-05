Tangedco proposes sub-stations at Hasanur and Kadambur in Erode district

With frequent power disruptions affecting habitations in the hill areas of Talavadi and Sathyamangalam panchayat unions, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has proposed sub-stations at Hasanur and Kadambur. It also plans to convert the electric lines that pass through forest areas into cables to prevent damage during wind and rain.

Mavallam and Kottadai habitations in Hasanur panchayat in Talavadi panchayat union, and Germalam and Thingalur panchayats in Sathyamangalam panchayat union are located in forest areas in the hill region. These habitations receive power supply from Rajan Nagar sub-station, near Bannari, through electric poles that pass through forest areas. During June and July every year and during rainy season, tree branches fall on the lines disrupting power supply to over 30 habitations. Identifying the snapped wires and carrying out repair works takes many days for Tangedco, and the households go without power supply even for a week in the second week of July.

R. Arulsamy, councillor, Ward 6 of Hasanur panchayat, said motors cannot be operated to refill the overhead water tanks resulting in disruption of drinking water supply to people. “Without power supply, mobile phones or electronic gadgets cannot be recharged, and studies of students also gets affected,” he said.

In the absence of power supply, residents live in fear during night as wild animals enter habitations, the councillor added.

The residents said that electric poles were erected 10 years ago and due to poor maintenance, the Tangedco was facing challenges in carrying out repair works frequently. “The hill area receives rain four to five months a year during which tree branches or trees fall on the lines disrupting supply,” said K. Prabhu of Sujilkarai. He wanted the lines to be converted as cables, and poles erected along the road, as underground cables cannot be laid in forest areas.

When contacted, a senior engineer at Tangedco Gobichettipalayam electricity distribution circle, told The Hindu that a proposal has been submitted to the government to establish sub-stations at Hasanur and Kadambur hills. “Forest clearance needs to be obtained for erecting poles along the road and for converting the existing lines into cables,” the engineer added.