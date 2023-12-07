ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco presents awards to winners of energy competitions in Coimbatore

December 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vasuki Raja (third right), Vice-Chancellor (in charge) of Avinashilingam University, gave away prizes to winners of competitions organised by Tangedco in Coimbatore city on Thursday. K. Kuppurani (second left), Chief Engineer of Tangedco, is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Tamil Nadu Science Forum conducted competitions on electricity-related subjects for school students in Coimbatore district.

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, the organisers gave prizes to the winners of essay writing and drawing competitions.

An official of the Tangedco said energy clubs were formed last year in 63 government, aided, or Corporation schools, including 33 in Coimbatore city. To create awareness among the students on energy conservation and prevention of electrical accidents, competitions were organised for students studying in classes VI to XII.

Prizes were given away on Thursday to the first three winners in each of the 58 schools in essay writing and drawing competitions.

Vasuki Raja, Vice-Chancellor (in charge) of Avinashilingam University, gave away the prizes in the presence of Chief Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore, K. Kuppurani.

The Tangedco would organise programmes next week for energy conservation week and also to create awareness about electrical vehicles, the official said.

CONNECT WITH US