Tangedco presents awards to winners of energy competitions in Coimbatore

December 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Tamil Nadu Science Forum conducted competitions on electricity-related subjects for school students in Coimbatore district.

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, the organisers gave prizes to the winners of essay writing and drawing competitions.

An official of the Tangedco said energy clubs were formed last year in 63 government, aided, or Corporation schools, including 33 in Coimbatore city. To create awareness among the students on energy conservation and prevention of electrical accidents, competitions were organised for students studying in classes VI to XII.

Prizes were given away on Thursday to the first three winners in each of the 58 schools in essay writing and drawing competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vasuki Raja, Vice-Chancellor (in charge) of Avinashilingam University, gave away the prizes in the presence of Chief Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore, K. Kuppurani.

The Tangedco would organise programmes next week for energy conservation week and also to create awareness about electrical vehicles, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT