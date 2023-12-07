HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tangedco presents awards to winners of energy competitions in Coimbatore

December 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vasuki Raja (third right), Vice-Chancellor (in charge) of Avinashilingam University, gave away prizes to winners of competitions organised by Tangedco in Coimbatore city on Thursday. K. Kuppurani (second left), Chief Engineer of Tangedco, is in the picture.

Vasuki Raja (third right), Vice-Chancellor (in charge) of Avinashilingam University, gave away prizes to winners of competitions organised by Tangedco in Coimbatore city on Thursday. K. Kuppurani (second left), Chief Engineer of Tangedco, is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Tamil Nadu Science Forum conducted competitions on electricity-related subjects for school students in Coimbatore district.

On Thursday, December 7, 2023, the organisers gave prizes to the winners of essay writing and drawing competitions.

An official of the Tangedco said energy clubs were formed last year in 63 government, aided, or Corporation schools, including 33 in Coimbatore city. To create awareness among the students on energy conservation and prevention of electrical accidents, competitions were organised for students studying in classes VI to XII.

ALSO READ
600 students in Coimbatore join Tangedco’s energy clubs

Prizes were given away on Thursday to the first three winners in each of the 58 schools in essay writing and drawing competitions.

Vasuki Raja, Vice-Chancellor (in charge) of Avinashilingam University, gave away the prizes in the presence of Chief Engineer of Tangedco, Coimbatore, K. Kuppurani.

The Tangedco would organise programmes next week for energy conservation week and also to create awareness about electrical vehicles, the official said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / energy saving

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.