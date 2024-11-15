ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco pensioners in Krishnagiri demand hike in pension

Published - November 15, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Tangedco retired employees staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Tangedco retired employees association staged a protest on Friday demanding a 10% hike in pension for those above 70 years of age and introduction of the old pension scheme.

The pensioners association demanded a tripartite meeting with the assurance that the government would take over the pension scheme. They also demanded that Tangedco directly provide health insurance for employees and resolve the pending petitions and claims under the pensioners health insurance scheme. Alleging errors in the identity cards for the health insurance of pensioners, the association demanded rectification of those errors.

The protesters also demanded the full disbursement of retirement benefits on the day of retirement. The association flagged the unresolved grievances and demands of the pensioners and demanded the government sit with the protesters and resolve them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US