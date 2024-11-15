Tangedco pensioners in Krishnagiri demand hike in pension

Tangedco retired employees association staged a protest on Friday demanding a 10% hike in pension for those above 70 years of age and introduction of the old pension scheme.

The pensioners association demanded a tripartite meeting with the assurance that the government would take over the pension scheme. They also demanded that Tangedco directly provide health insurance for employees and resolve the pending petitions and claims under the pensioners health insurance scheme. Alleging errors in the identity cards for the health insurance of pensioners, the association demanded rectification of those errors.

The protesters also demanded the full disbursement of retirement benefits on the day of retirement. The association flagged the unresolved grievances and demands of the pensioners and demanded the government sit with the protesters and resolve them.

