‘Tangedco officials not accepting self-assessment readings’

Local officials in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) are not accepting the self-assessment readings that the micro units produce, saying that the previous month’s readings are already entered, micro industries here alleged.

The Tangedco initially said LT and LTCT industrial and commercial consumers should pay the previous month’s charges for the current billing cycle as its personnel were unable to take readings during the lockdown period.

Following objections from the consumers, it recently said that the consumers can take the reading and share it with the Tangedco local officials who will, in turn, estimate the bill amount and inform the consumers.

“Our members have been running from pillar to post since morning as the officials are refusing to accept the self-assessment reading. The officials are saying that the previous month amount is already entered and it cannot be changed,” claimed Mr. James, president, Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Industries.

“It looks like electricity is going to be a major issue to the small and micro units when the lockdown is lifted. Our members fear disconnection,” he added.

According to Coimbatore and Tiruppur Districts Tiny and Micro Enterprises Association, the Tangedco officials say the units should pay the current consumption charges based on the self assessment reading within 20 days.

But industries are shutdown for a month now and the micro unit owners are struggling to pay wages to the workers and meet their daily needs.

In such a situation, the industries need at least 45 days time to pay the bill amount, the association said.

Memorandum

The Association has sent a memorandum in this regard to the Chief Minister, Electricity Minister, and the District Collector.