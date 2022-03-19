Tangedco official in Erode loses ₹1.18 lakh in online fraud

March 19, 2022 14:03 IST

The 42-year-old was cheated by a person claiming to be an official from a credit card company; police have registered a case

A 42-year-old senior official at Tangedco was cheated of ₹1,18,193 after he revealed his ATM card number, CVV and OTP (one-time password) to an unknown person over the phone over a period of five months.

In his complaint to the Cyber Crime Police Station, the officer from Perundurai said he had a credit card of a private company and found its mobile application blocked on November 27, 2021. He called the customer care number of the company and later raised a complaint through email. Later, his wife found another customer care number on the internet and contacted the number. An unidentified person asked for the credit card credentials and he revealed the card number and OTP. On revealing the details, he received a text message stating that his existing credit card was blocked and a new credit card was activated for which a sum of ₹8,000 has been debited from his wallet.

On December 3, 2021, he received a call from a person who claimed to be an official from the company’s credit card section. The person asked him to pay his pending EMI through the digital payment system and he paid ₹16,000. Since the caller then asked him to pay the remaining money, he gave his nationalised bank’s ATM card number, CVV and OTP after which a sum of ₹75,998 was debited from his bank account. On March 17, the caller requested him to transfer ₹18,195 and he made an online payment to the phone number. Later, the bank alerted him that certain transactions of his were suspicious, after which he realised that he had lost his money.

A case under Section 66 (D) of IT Act, 2000 r/w Section 420 of IPC was registered.