Tangedco official held

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday arrested an assistant engineer in Tangedco on charges of demanding bribe at the office in Chinna Thadagam here. Sources said that Suresh Babu (49) allegedly demanded Rs. 55,000 from a consumer to shift an electricity line on her patta land. Based on her complaint, the DVAC officers laid a trap and arrested him. The accused was booked under the Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Hindu Munnanistages protest

Members of the Hindu Munnani led by its State president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam staged a demonstration at Town Hall on Friday condemning the Coimbatore Corporation for demolishing temples during the removal of encroachments. State secretary J.S. Kishorekumar accused the Corporation of targeting temples while removing encroachments and claimed that temples that were 150 years old were demolished in the city.