Tangedco official held for graft in Sathyamangalam

February 17, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Erode Detachment, on Friday arrested a commercial assistant at Tangedco in Sathyamangalam for demanding and accepting bribe for issuing a new electricity connection for a poultry farm.

Moorthy of Pudhuthottam in Ukkaram had applied for service connection for his newly-constructed poultry farm. He approached the officer Sundaram, who demanded ₹3,000 for giving the connection.

Unwilling to pay the amount, Moorthy alerted sleuths, who laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while receiving the money at his office. A case was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and he was arrested.

