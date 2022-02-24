Tangedco offices shifted to new buildings in Erode

Two offices of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) functioning in Elumathur and Avalpoondurai in Erode South division have been moved to new buildings.

A release said the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, Avalpoondurai, that was functioning at 43A, Eswaran Kovil Street, had been shifted to the new building located opposite Kavundachipalayam Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank on the sub-station premises.

Likewise, the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, Elumathur, that was functioning at 5/77, Muthur Main Road, Elumathur, had been moved to sub-station premises at Velampalayam village in Elumathur.