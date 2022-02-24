Tangedco offices shifted to new buildings in Erode
Two offices of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) functioning in Elumathur and Avalpoondurai in Erode South division have been moved to new buildings.
A release said the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, Avalpoondurai, that was functioning at 43A, Eswaran Kovil Street, had been shifted to the new building located opposite Kavundachipalayam Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank on the sub-station premises.
Likewise, the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Operation and Maintenance, Elumathur, that was functioning at 5/77, Muthur Main Road, Elumathur, had been moved to sub-station premises at Velampalayam village in Elumathur.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.