Tangedco move to construct sub-station runs into rough weather

The proposal of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to construct a sub-station on the premises of Anna University, Coimbatore, has run into rough weather because of the plot allocated for the project.

According to a Tangedco official, one acre was identified initially for the project on the University premises and an alternative land was later provided as the area first identified was said to be on the proposed Western Bypass alignment. The Tangedco paid for the land three years ago and the contract was awarded one-and-a-half years ago. However, the official claims, for some reason, saplings were planted in the same area where the sub-station is to come up.

Not all the saplings have grown into trees and these have to be removed to go forward with the construction work. “We will not be able to change to another area now as it will take longer time and lead to escalation of project cost,” the official says.

On Thursday, about 150 trees were cut to commence the construction work. Sources in the voluntary organisation that has taken up sapling planting on the premises, says nearly 80,000 saplings were planted on Anna University premises to develop ‘Kalam Vanam’ and the first set was planted nearly five years ago. On the plot where the sub-station is proposed, the saplings have grown into trees. The entire project has changed the environment in and around the university. The work should be taken up without bringing down the trees.

The Tangedco official said revenue officials visited the site on Friday morning and asked if the Corporation will be able to remove the saplings from the land where the sub-station is proposed and replant them on another site. “We have said we will be able to do so,” the official said.

A district administration official said the issue is expected to be resolved in a couple of days.