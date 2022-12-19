Tangedco junior engineer in Erode gets three years imprisonment for corruption

December 19, 2022 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - ERODE

The engineer was convicted for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in 2005, from an individual who wanted an electricity connection for his godown; he was caught by DVAC sleuths

The Hindu Bureau

A Junior Engineer Grade – I of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) was, on Monday, sentenced to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution’s case is that an individual, A.M. Eswaramurthy approached the engineer, C. Ramalingam in Tavittupalayam, and asked that he expedite the process of giving an electricity service connection to his godown. The Tanngedco engineer demanded ₹10,000 from him for completing the process.

Unwilling to pay the money, Mr. Eswaramurthy alerted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths, who laid a trap. On March 3, 2005, when he handed over the money to the officer, the DVAC sleuths caught him red-handed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Judicial Magistrate C.M. Saravanan found the Tangedco officer guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment for demanding money, and another three years for accepting money. The magistrate also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 and ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US