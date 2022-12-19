Tangedco junior engineer in Erode gets three years imprisonment for corruption

December 19, 2022 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - ERODE

A Junior Engineer Grade – I of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) was, on Monday, sentenced to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment for demanding and accepting a bribe in 2005.

The prosecution’s case is that an individual, A.M. Eswaramurthy approached the engineer, C. Ramalingam in Tavittupalayam, and asked that he expedite the process of giving an electricity service connection to his godown. The Tanngedco engineer demanded ₹10,000 from him for completing the process.

Unwilling to pay the money, Mr. Eswaramurthy alerted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths, who laid a trap. On March 3, 2005, when he handed over the money to the officer, the DVAC sleuths caught him red-handed.

Chief Judicial Magistrate C.M. Saravanan found the Tangedco officer guilty and sentenced him to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment for demanding money, and another three years for accepting money. The magistrate also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 and ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.